Drops - Travel Talk

Daniel Farkas
Hi hunters! I'm crazy excited to launch a very special content module in Drops, tailored to travellers! Planning to visit a new country? Pick up the essential phrases and get immersed in the local culture!
Hey PH Family! Ashley here from the Drops team. We are beyond excited to launch this new travel feature in Drops. Maybe you're a frequent flier, digital nomad, or someone who wants to learn a few travel phrases, but not commit to learning a whole new language yet. Travel Talk includes 200+ of the most common phrases you'll need to know to get around. Ask for a menu, bargain with the best in a market, or show gratitude to your host. Wherever your adventures take you next, we hope you'll #travelwithdrops P.S. We’ll be doing some fun giveaways over the next couple weeks, so check out our IG stories for a Stories template to share today where you’re going next + be entered to win a premium year of Drops! ✈️
Seems like a good and useful tool
