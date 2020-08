Feel Sound Through Your Feet With DropLabs EP 01 Audio Enabled Footwear, New "Must Have" for Gaming, Music and Movies

DropLabs, the first sonic-sensory footwear designed to transform the way people experience digital entertainment, today announced the release of its Triple Black Edition, an update to its original EP 01 sneaker. The latest product boasts an all-black exterior, but the real magic is on the inside. DropLabs