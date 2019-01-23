Drone Keyboard for Tello

Control your Tello Drone with a keyboard effortlessly.
Doğukan Güven NomakMaker@dnomak · Senior Frontend Developer at edelkrone
Thanks for hunting, Levent. Hi Everyone! I have developed a Drone Keyboard project which provides to control the Tello drone from this special keyboard. It is built for achieving maximum performance on drone control and video stream. I would like to point out that the app. I developed runs better than the Tello drone's own application. Of course, it was published as open source. You can download the App or run it in your local. App: https://dnomak.com/drone-keyboard Github: https://github.com/dnomak/drone-... I would be very happy if you share your comments and thoughts. 🙌
