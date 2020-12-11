discussion
Rahul Padalkar
Maker
GraphQL is slowly becoming a industry standard for making APIs. Tools like Hasura by @rajoshighosh and @tanmaig and PostGraphile by @benjie which instantly generate GraphQL api from just a postgres schema has led to industry wide adoption of this new standard. As easy it has become to generate a GraphQL backend, DroidGraph is trying to make testing the apis as easy as possible. DroidGraph is a GraphQL client app for android. It is in the early development stage right now, but functional enough for use. I am committed to this project and would be actively working on it and adding features based on user feedback. So go ahead, give it a try and let me know. It's free! What does DroidGraph offer at launch? ✨ Support for query variables. ✨ Save your queries, typing them can be hard. ✨ Dark mode by default, we care for your eyes. ✨ Load saved queries along with variables. Reach out to me here : https://twitter.com/rahulnpadalkar
