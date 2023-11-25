Products
Home
→
Product
→
DrLambda-Social
DrLambda-Social
AI content generator for social media
Create slides, social posts, and videos from your sources, including documents, notion pages, youtube videos, and webpages. Say goodbye to the hustle of copy pasting and formatting.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Social Media
by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please leave your feedback here :) love to learn from your feedbacks!!"
The makers of DrLambda-Social
About this launch
DrLambda-Social by
DrLambda-Social
was hunted by
Laura Lin
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
. Made by
Laura Lin
,
Quanlai Li
and
Rex Chen
. Featured on November 26th, 2023.
DrLambda-Social
is not rated yet. This is DrLambda-Social's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report