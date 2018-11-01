Drivetime
#5 Product of the DayToday
Drivetime is the world's first game that you can play while you drive. Challenge friends, family and fellow commuters to general knowledge trivia on your daily commute, safely, using your voice to play.
Niko VuoriMakerHiring@niko_vuori · Founder & CEO of Drivetime
Hello Product Hunt community! @niko_vuori here, from the Drivetime team. Drivetime is the world's first game specifically targeted at the commuter driver. There are over 110 million North Americans who drive to and from work by themselves every day, and have nothing but passive audio to consume. Drivetime lets you play general knowledge trivia against friends, family and fellow commuters while you drive, safely, using just your voice. We play games every other waking minute of the day - why not while we drive? You can download it at https://apple.co/2DkEn9M (iOS-only for now, and only available in the USA and Canada at this time). Would love to hear your thoughts - as well as suggestions for what our next Drivetime game channels should be. Name that tune? Interactive audiobooks with branching narrative? Blackjack? Let us know and we'll make them a reality! 😄 Thanks! Happy to answer any questions (including the obvious questions we anticipate around distracted driving!)
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
Wow! Looks really fun! Since this is voice-enabled, I was wondering if there is any wake word for accepting answers? Also, curious if there is a hands-free show/game launch support.
