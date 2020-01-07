Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ganapathy Vignesh
Maker
Hi guys 👋, 5 years ago I wrote a simple tool with HTML, CSS, JS to generate direct download links of Google Drive files from the share link. It is a simple string manipulation tool that is good for one or two files. To automate the process, last year I launched the first version of Drive Explorer, it just exported the direct links and names of the files to the sheet. It was well received by the users and they started giving feedbacks and suggestions to make it better. After a lot of iterations and feature additions, we are here now 😅. Use cases 🗒️: If you use Google Drive a lot at work, Drive Explorer can save you a lot of time and increase your productivity. People use Drive Explorer for variety of purposes. Some use it to manage their inventory. Some use it to share direct download links of files with their customers. With Drive Explorer 💪, You can see all your files from different folders in a sheet tab instead of going back and forth on your Google Drive. You can sort your files on tab based on name, size, created date, modified date, last viewed date either in ascending or descending order. This makes searching of files easy and saves you a lot of time. You can fetch nested files & folders. Just pick the parent folder and tick a checkbox when exporting. You can export files fast. A test run proved it can export 1000 files in approximately 16 seconds. You will be able to share files and get share link or change the existing share settings directly from the sheet. List of fields Drive Explorer can export 😇: Folder name, Folder Path, Filename, Preview Link, Direct Link, Share Status, File Size, Owner, Viewers, Commenters, Editors, Created At, Last Modified At, Export PDF Link, Export ePub Link, Export CSV Link, Export ZIP Link, Export DOCX Link, Export XLSX Link, Filetype, Width, Height, Video Duration, File Extension. Link to written tutorial - Drive Explorer - tutorial YouTube video - https://youtu.be/wMFC2r241f8 What other features you would like? Your feedback is most welcome.
UpvoteShare