Driv.ly Concierge
The easiest way to buy a car
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nathan Clevenger
Maker
CEO @ Driv.ly
🎈
Hey Everyone - Really excited to be launching Driv.ly Concierge today! Several years ago, I had multiple back-to-back horrible experiences at car dealerships. And I learned it wasn't just my experience at the dealership that sucked - literally everyone I spoke to had their own horror story about the last time they bought a car. There's a reason why even today, in the time of eCommerce and COVID, the average person still ends up wasting almost 4 hours at the dealership in order to buy a car. And that's why over 80% of consumers simply do not enjoy the car buying process. We created Driv.ly Concierge to be the ultimate car-buying experience, the way we always wished we could buy a car. So if you know the specific Year, Make, Model, Trim, Color, and specific options configuration that you're looking for - we handle all of the details of searching for and finding your perfect car as well as the logistics of getting it purchased and delivered to your driveway. If you have already found the car you want, same thing: we can deal with the dealer so that you don't have to. And finally, I've also heard from so many people lately who are looking to buy their first car because of COVID, and so if you're not exactly sure what you want, you can have a free consultation with one of our Concierges to help you find your perfect car. We were also so annoyed with the current options for browsing and searching for cars, and we built a beautiful, clutter-free experience to simplify the process of finding your next car. That way, we're letting everyone buy a car the way you've always wished you could: you just pick your car, and we handle the rest. Thanks! Nathan, CEO @ Driv.ly
Share
Hey All - As someone who spent 6 years at Uber, I didn’t think I would own a car for a long time. And then COVID-19 happened. Suddenly, we were in the market for a car. So we started shopping. We spent hours at dealerships, got hundreds of text messages from salespeople and had this consistent feeling that we were going to get taken for a ride. 40M new and used cars are sold in the US every year. So why is the car buying experience so awful for so many people? We’re building Driv.ly to solve this problem. We want to make car buying convenient, stress-free and even enjoyable. We want to save you money and give you your time back. Thanks for checking us out and we’re happy to answer any and all questions :)
I’ve always been passionate about cars my whole life, but never found the white-glove buying experience that I wanted, unless I was looking at unattainable million dollar hypercars. After meeting Nathan and learning about his vision to bring that million dollar experience to every single car purchase, I knew that I had to get involved. The technology and service that we’ve built up can help consumers save time and money, and can be a value add for dealers or those looking to sell cars as well. We’re really excited to make Driv.ly Concierge live for everyone, and can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up for the future as well. Happy to answer any questions!