dripdrip

Become aware of your water usage

Originally created for the Fixathon (https://fixathon.io) dripdrip was created to help you keep track of your water usage to become more aware and take action!
Building dripdripOver the past month I've been building a fun side project for the Fixathon called dripdrip! The goal of the fixathon is to build something to raise awareness, take action, or facilate stopping climate change. I had a few ideas for this competition but the one that really got me excited was a tool to help you track your water usage.
Discussion
Kyle McDonald
Maker
I originally created this app for the Fixathon and wanted to now share it with everyone else! You can use it to track water usage through out your day to figure out exactly where you use the most. I would recommend using this on your phone and adding it your home screen for the best experience!
Pradip Khakhar
Hey Kyle. Congrats on the launch. Loved seeing your twitter updates as you built dripdrip. 🙌🏼
Kyle McDonald
Maker
@pradipcloud Thanks Pradip! It was so much fun to build this completely in the open!
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾🌱
Love the simplicity of this app, looks great! 😃
Kyle McDonald
Maker
@ryzalyusoff Thanks Ryzal!!
Ali Salah
Very cool & simple interface 🤩
Kyle McDonald
Maker
@alisalahio Ayeee thanks Ali!
Mike Carbone
Been enjoying seeing your progress on Twitter! Super cool, congrats on the launch!
Kyle McDonald
Maker
@mike_carbone Loved sharing my progress there, glad you enjoyed it!
