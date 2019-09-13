Discussion
Kyle McDonald
I originally created this app for the Fixathon and wanted to now share it with everyone else! You can use it to track water usage through out your day to figure out exactly where you use the most. I would recommend using this on your phone and adding it your home screen for the best experience!
Hey Kyle. Congrats on the launch. Loved seeing your twitter updates as you built dripdrip. 🙌🏼
@pradipcloud Thanks Pradip! It was so much fun to build this completely in the open!
Love the simplicity of this app, looks great! 😃
@ryzalyusoff Thanks Ryzal!!
@alisalahio Ayeee thanks Ali!
Been enjoying seeing your progress on Twitter! Super cool, congrats on the launch!
@mike_carbone Loved sharing my progress there, glad you enjoyed it!