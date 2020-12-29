  1. Home
DrinkSpot

Daily drink tracker with style, simplicity & performance

iPhone
Health and Fitness
Productivity
+ 2
Tracking your daily drinks has never been easier, with DrinkSpot you can track your drinks, see your drink consumption rates and track your nutrients.
DrinkSpot also helps you to stay hydrated with drink-reminder features, tracks your nutrients and more!
David Fejes
How can DrinkSpot help you stay healthy? • This app focuses on helping you to hydrated while keeping track of all your nutritions. • In DrinkSpot you can set up your daily water intake goal and keep track of your progress through the day. • Furthermore DrinkSpot can keep track of a lot more beverages just than water, and keep you updated about your daily sugar, caffeine intake, nutritions and more.
David Fejes
New Features Coming Soon: • Unit changing option • Progress Calendar • HealthKit integration
David Fejes
DrinkSpot has a user-friendly and minimalistic design. We designed DrinkSpot: Daily Drink Tracker to be easy to use, it only takes a single button tap to increase your daily progress. The layout includes everything you need to keep track of your drinks and nothing else you don’t need.
Stefan Bozovic
Great app David, I had a similar app but I think I will use this one rather. Have you GoodDollar on my hunt page?
David Fejes
@stefan_bozovic1 Thanks! I'm glad you like it. I'll check out GoodDollar for sure.
