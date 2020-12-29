discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Fejes
Maker
How can DrinkSpot help you stay healthy? • This app focuses on helping you to hydrated while keeping track of all your nutritions. • In DrinkSpot you can set up your daily water intake goal and keep track of your progress through the day. • Furthermore DrinkSpot can keep track of a lot more beverages just than water, and keep you updated about your daily sugar, caffeine intake, nutritions and more.
Share
New Features Coming Soon: • Unit changing option • Progress Calendar • HealthKit integration
DrinkSpot has a user-friendly and minimalistic design. We designed DrinkSpot: Daily Drink Tracker to be easy to use, it only takes a single button tap to increase your daily progress. The layout includes everything you need to keep track of your drinks and nothing else you don’t need.
Great app David, I had a similar app but I think I will use this one rather. Have you GoodDollar on my hunt page?
@stefan_bozovic1 Thanks! I'm glad you like it. I'll check out GoodDollar for sure.