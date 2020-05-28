Discussion
Tim Jones
Maker
Pro
This is a silly side-project that started as a way to have fun with friends while in self isolation. Our weekly movie bingo gathering quickly turned from 6 to 20 people, and I thought it would be selfish to keep the cards all to ourselves (also the drinking.bingo domain name was cheap... how could I pass that up). The current rule set is what we play with but you can alter it in any way you please! There's a link to submit your own movies via Google Form. There are a lot of inputs, but I'd happily create your own cards if you take the time :) Tech stack: - Using Carrd.co for the landing page - Figma for bingo sheet design - Google Sheets Sync Figma plugin to pull in & randomize the bingo cards - Google Forms to collect movie requests and input them directly into a Google Sheet
