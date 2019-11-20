DrinkControl
iPhone app for tracking and moderating alcohol use
Hi, I'm co-creator of DrinkControl, happy to be here! DrinkControl new version is major update - aside from visual redesign (including dark mode and alternate app icons) and improvements in stats and charts, app adds sync with Apple Health (for calories you get from alcohol). Happy to answer any questions you have!
I would love to try it, but I only have android :/ Any release plans?
@stefan_hesse We had Android version in the past (2012-2015). Unfortunately that really did not work out then - amount of support, maintenance and rapid change in Android platform (when Google took over platform development tools) was not really sustainable with the income we made with DrinkControl Android version. For now we decided to focus on iOS - for indie developer like me it's already hard to keep pace with changes in single ecosystem (iOS) and almost impossible to keep feet in both unless your app reaches scale and income level to hire/partner with someone that can help build/maintain app for second platform.
@nguy_n_hung_tu_n1 Thank you! I hope you will app helpful. App is not really for alcoholics (they should stay away from alcohol at all), main audience is people that enjoy tracking things (quantified self) or someone who would like to become more mindful in regard to alcohol.