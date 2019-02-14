Dreddit Beta

Dredit is a fun crypto-focused alternative to Reddit, Steemit introduced by the CryptoControl team with an aim to create a place with high-quality content and transparency as one of the key motives
Do check it out hunters! We're releasing this in beta! :D
Steven Titus EnamakelMakerPro@steven_bjoy · Founder, CryptoControl
We wanted to create a place where: - everything was transparent system (every upvote and downvote is made public); every moderation is made public with reason. - a fun place to share and discover new kinds of crypto-content - a different incentive system from Steemit; users are encouraged to receive tips for high quality content and conversation;
