DreamRP (YC S24)

    Character.ai meets Patreon

    DreamRP lets creators earn money by turning their characters into chatbots. For example, George R.R. Martin could charge fans to chat with a Jon Snow bot.
    Art
    Social Media
    Artificial Intelligence
    Phillip Huang
    Nina Hu
    Featured on September 16th, 2024.
