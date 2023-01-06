Products
Dreamezer
Dreamezer
Gifts & wishlists for you and your loved ones
Dreamezer is the mobile app for both IOS and Android platforms where you can create a gift idea in a few seconds and share it with close people.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
+1 by
Dreamezer
About this launch
Dreamezer
Gifts & wishlists for you and your loved ones
Dreamezer by
Dreamezer
was hunted by
Polina Kyrychenko
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Polina Kyrychenko
and
Anton Medvediev
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
Dreamezer
is not rated yet. This is Dreamezer's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#185
