Focus on your life goals and start working towards them

Dreamer is your helper to cherish your dreams, keep focused and motivated on the way towards your remarkable achievements. Dreamer helps you to focus on your aspirational goals, make an actionable plan on how to achieve them, and start acting.
Marina Alekseichik Denisman
Thank you, Chris! Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Do you have a dream? Recently I have realized that I don't dream of anything. I spend my energy and my time on insignificant things. I stopped thinking about what I really want, shifting my focus to the daily tasks and routine. I lost my dream, then I lost myself. There are a huge number of applications that help us improve ourselves: drink on time, eat healthy food, meditate. We drown in to-do lists, day after day we create a new useful habits, except the most important - the habit of dreaming and achieving. To live our own dreams and achieve something that makes us happy. Dreamer. Achievement Habit🌟is an application to start dreaming boldly, keep focus, motivate, activate all your resources and achieve. Many authors confirm the enormous power of our subconscious. And this is a tool to give yourself a fresh start. Focus on lifestyle goals, create a plan on how to achieve them and start putting it in motion – today. Think big, dream, believe and dare! Marina, Founder
