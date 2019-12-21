Discussion
Marina Alekseichik Denisman
Maker
Thank you, Chris! Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Do you have a dream? Recently I have realized that I don't dream of anything. I spend my energy and my time on insignificant things. I stopped thinking about what I really want, shifting my focus to the daily tasks and routine. I lost my dream, then I lost myself. There are a huge number of applications that help us improve ourselves: drink on time, eat healthy food, meditate. We drown in to-do lists, day after day we create a new useful habits, except the most important - the habit of dreaming and achieving. To live our own dreams and achieve something that makes us happy. Dreamer. Achievement Habit🌟is an application to start dreaming boldly, keep focus, motivate, activate all your resources and achieve. Many authors confirm the enormous power of our subconscious. And this is a tool to give yourself a fresh start. Focus on lifestyle goals, create a plan on how to achieve them and start putting it in motion – today. Think big, dream, believe and dare! Marina, Founder
@karina_goncharenko1 Thanks you! I hope it will be a convenient place for New Year's resolutions :)