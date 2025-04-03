Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance

DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance

Holistic & expressive human animation with custom controls
DreamActor-M1: Holistic, Expressive and Robust Human Image Animation with Hybrid Guidance.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsGitHubVideo

Meet the team

DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance gallery image
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance gallery image
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance gallery image
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance gallery image
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance gallery image
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance gallery image
About this launch
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance
Holistic & Expressive Human Animation with Hybrid Guidance
71
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance by
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Design Tools, GitHub, Video. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance
is not rated yet. This is DreamActor-M1 From ByteDance's first launch.