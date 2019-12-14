Discussion
Michael Novotny
Maker
I make side projects with no-code. And I wanted to experiment with Twilio. So I made Dream Vacay and am now launching this trivial app all built with no-code! What's interesting about it is, there is an actual problem I'd like to help with in people's lives. The crux of the problem is we all work a lot and don't take time off. Often the result I personally feel is, I am always running on empty! I found some crazy stats about how little people do take time away from their work. And it got me thinking...🤔 So I thought why not create a fun, app that helps people actually save towards a vacation. 🏝 But there had to be something on the line. So if you fail to save, you must hold yourself accountable and pledge an amount to a charity of your choosing. 😎 Burn out is real. Which can lead to depression and very real negative effects. 🙁 So let's do something about it! I challenge you to put your money where your mouth is and save for your dream vacay. 💪🏼 I'd love to hear your feedback. 😃 Also, as part of my journey to make a no-code wiki, I'll be documenting all my insights about integrating this tech stack, entirely no-code. - Carrd.co - Typeform - Zapier - Twilio - Buy Me A Coffee - Paypal - 100% free of service charge when used for donating to charity Check it! You can see more tech stacks at the no-code wiki I am building at techstack.sideprojectstack.com and Maker reviews of no-code tools at sideprojectstack.com.
Really awesome!! I’m intrigued on what types of messages you’ll get 😅 Will definitely share with my friends who are big time travelers! Congrats on the launch
Maker
@whit_anderson Thanks Whit! I really wanted to experiment with Twilio as I have never integrated with it before. I was blown away how much easier it was using no-code than with code. Also, hope you enjoy the messages. Wanted to shoot for something trivial and fun. More humor in the day never hurt anyone did it?
I would definitely try this. I hope this helps and i wonder what kind of messages are we going to get :)
