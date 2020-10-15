Dream Remote Job Alert

discussion
Hi Maker, A few months ago, we launched ProsperCircle.org remote job board. We were obsessed (and still are) with adding high-quality remote jobs and providing people with a wide selection or remote job opportunities. However, the more jobs we added, the harder we made it for people to find the best match. The job "discovery" process became harder. And this is a problem for almost all job boards. Frankly, many job boards keep the discovery process only at the category level (e.g., marketing jobs, sales jobs). Over the last month, we set a new goal. Not only to provide a wide selection of remote jobs but to help people easily discover those jobs. To make the discovery process easier, we used AI. We wanted to make the job discovery process as easy as possible. You just set the job match criteria once and then receive the best matching jobs in your inbox. Today, we are launching this feature. Now, you can set a remote job alert, and with the help of AI, we score each job based on your alert settings. And only the jobs that score very high on your criteria are shared with you. Hopefully, you find this useful.
