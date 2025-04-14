Launches
Home
Product
Dream 7B
Powerful Open Diffusion LLM, Beyond Autoregressive
Introducing Dream 7B, the most powerful open diffusion large language model to date. Matches/exceeds similar-sized AR models (LLaMA3, Qwen2.5). Excels at planning & offers flexible inference.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Powerful Open Diffusion LLM, Beyond Autoregressive
Dream 7B by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on April 19th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Dream 7B's first launch.