drawSQL is a simple, beautiful database diagram editor for developers to 🚧 create, 💬 collaborate and 👀 visualize their entity relationship diagrams.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Dennis OngMakerPro@dennisong · Creator of PongUp! & drawSQL
Hey fellow hunters and makers! 👋 This is super exciting! After delaying launching drawSQL here for a few weeks (the pre-launch jitters is real 🙀), I'm happy to finally “Just Ship It! ⛵” and share drawSQL with all of you. 🤔 Why? DrawSQL lets you easily create your entity relationship diagrams to visualize your database schema, useful when architecting your app or adding features to your code base. Our team has traditionally used desktop tools like MySQL Workbench to do this planning, which works, but keeping the diagram in sync between developers was difficult with an offline tool. Besides, it could use a UI refresh (plus it always crashes ...😣). ✅ Current features: For the MVP my focus was to create the best user experience in the diagram editor, now you can: - Create public or private diagrams - Add tables and columns - Define relationships between diagrams and tables - Sleek and intuitive UI (with keyboard shortcuts) 🚀 Future Roadmap: Next steps (imo) would be to focus on getting data in and out of drawSQL, i.e.: import/export, as well as better integrations with different frameworks. But would love to hear your feedback and that will be what really determines the next step! Let me know what you think of the product, as well as the next features to prioritize! 🙏 ------------------- PS: 🤫 As an early user, you get 30% lifetime discount for the medium plan 🎉. You'll see this special pricing plan on the subscription page within a week of this launch.
Upvote Share·