🎨🏃♀️ DrawRun is a simple but useful iOS app that allows users to visualize their runs on a map. Before or after a run you can quickly draw your route on the map to view the distance ran.
Built in 14 hours from idea to App Store submission during #24hrstartup
Jordi BruinMaker@jordibruin · Make stuff for Me and Triple
🥳 My first time on Product Hunt ! I built DrawRun live during my first ever Twitch stream in 14 hours during #24hrstartup this weekend! 🧐 The idea Ever since I stopped using my Apple Watch I've wanted to get an estimate of how long my runs were without using a GPS tracker. So... I thought I'd build a small app just for this specific purpose. 🗺 What can I use it for? It's also useful if you want to plan your run before you go out. You can quickly find new routes that are exactly the right length. Depending on your locale, the app will use miles or kilometers to place markers for easy viewing. 🤓 Animations My focus with this product was to keep the app simple and clean design wise. I also took a few hours to build in some meaningful animations that make the app stand out bit more and that guide the users' attention. Here's a clip from the moment in the stream when I discovered the animation style I wanted to use. 🚀 #24hrstartup I want to thank @thepatwalls , @arminulrich and @_feloidea for creating this cool event. If you like what I've built you can also upvote DrawRun over at #24hrstartup.com
