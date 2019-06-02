Log InSign up
Children's drawings turned into fun illustrations

Turn Children's Drawings Into Fun Illustrations! ✏️Spark inspiration and wow them with their own creation.
Illustrated by hand and using graphics tools, we create images that complement the original drawing of your child.
Hamed SafiMaker@hamed_safi · Digital Technology
Promote imagination, initiative & creativity in children! On a mission to inspire kids to draw more, we've launched drawow. A quick and easy-to-use platform to upload your children's drawings and get a handmade illustration of your drawing in 24hours! There is joy in creating art at all ages, but children also enjoy the feedback they get from their drawings. It encourages them to stay active and practice art more often. Drawing can sometimes help children to express and understand feelings that are too intense for them. Involving your child in drawing activities is a good way to keep them interested in art. Creative activity can sometimes help children to express and understand feelings that are too intense to be shared in words. Artistic experiences help children to become independent of borders and allow them to present their ideas on paper or in other formats. New features coming soon: - Animated GIFs - Story telling packages!
