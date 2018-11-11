DrawKit is a collection of fully customisable PSD illustrations, in two styles, available to use on your next project, app, or website.
- Pros:
Beautiful workCons:
None!
Just 😍Sergio Mattei has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
This is sooo goood!Cons:
Cons? None. Nada!
Amazing stuff!Ben has used this product for one day.
James DalyMaker@jamesdaly90 · Designer
Hey Product Hunt! 😄 This is my first real product launch 😱 I'm an illustrator and designer from Sydney, and I love working on tech and editorial illustrations with startups and blogs. I wanted to help companies and developers get access to more illustrations to use on their projects, to create beautiful landing pages, apps, websites etc, without breaking the bank. I love the concept behind products like unDraw and wanted to add two more styles to the mix of what’s available out there, to give more options, as well as the different format of PSD files. DrawKit includes both free and paid illustrations, an equal number of both, with no difference in quality between the two. Use them without attribution on whatever you would like! Features: - Two different styles, depending on the voice of your brand - Fully customisable, layered PSD download - All colours can be easily changed within the PSD template - PNG downloads included - I've included a Requests page, so add what you're looking for and I'll illustrate the most upvoted - Constantly updated, with new illustrations almost every day - All hand-drawn on an iPad Pro I know the library is relatively small right now, but it won't stay that way for long 😇 I'm averaging 2-4 new illustrations a day at the moment, so if you think you'll find this useful I would love it if you followed along as I grow the library to hundreds of illustrations. I'll be drawing live on Twitch for a few hours today, come and hang out! I'll put the link here when I go live 😄 I hope you find it useful 😄 James P.S. I'll be creating a Showcase page on the site, so if you use any of the images let me know, I'd love to include and link to your project!
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
James is a skilled designer who constantly impresses with his creativity and work ethic. I've followed his progress on Makerlog for months now and with every new creation (clothing lines, projects, etc) I just loudly exclaim "holy s***". They're that good. And this is one more of those moments. Keep it up, James! I'm excited to see more of this in the future.
James DalyMaker@jamesdaly90 · Designer
@ftxrc Thanks so much Sergio, that means a lot :) Tracking work on Makerlog is so key to my productivity now, so thank you!
Ben@harowitzblack · Yes, I'm Ben. noshit!
This is going on noshit.xyz's awesome section 😉
James DalyMaker@jamesdaly90 · Designer
@harowitzblack Ben that would be AMAZING, thank you! 😄 I love what you do with noshit.xyz, it's an awesome resource 🙌
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
well done! They are super @jamesdaly90 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥
James DalyMaker@jamesdaly90 · Designer
@nextstevejob Thanks Okii, I really appreciate that 😊
Cedric Amaya@cedricamaya · maker · open sourcerer · coffee lover
Awesome work James and thank you so much for these!
James DalyMaker@jamesdaly90 · Designer
@cedricamaya Thanks so much Cedric! Hope you find them useful!
