Draw Academe

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jordan Brown
MakerSolo entrepreneur
During my 2 year journey of learning digital art, there came many situations where I would struggle with drawing certain forms and shapes. I would usually have to refer to a friend or someone who is more skilled to help me correct my mistakes. Unfortunately people aren't always available to help you. Instead of continously stalling my learning and continuing to make the same mistakes, I decided to create a tool that will check my work for me. I've finished the product recently and it's a product I love and will continue to use. Hopefully it helps others too.
Share