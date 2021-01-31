Share and explore great craft beer!
- Keep track of beers you have tried, and discover new beers worth sharing
- Post photos of your favorite beers to show on your profile
- Follow your favorite breweries to never miss an update or beer release
Draught is available for users 21 and older.
Please drink responsibly.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bryan Chapman
MakerFounder @Draught
Hi everyone 👋 Really excited to share the launch of Draught, a new way to share and explore craft beers! With a focus on a clean sharing experience without the clutter, Draught aims to provide a fun, easy way to track and discover new craft beers. Photos and beer art are at the center of our sharing experience, while more details on each beer are just a tap away. The community is new and just starting to grow. If you love craft beer as much as I do, give Draught a download and start sharing your favorite beers - I'd love to check them out! Thank you for checking out Draught! Hope to see you online soon! Bryan
Share