Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dramatron
Ranked #9 for today
Dramatron
Script writing tool that leverages large language models 🎭
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dramatron is a system that uses large language models that could be useful for authors for co-writing theatre scripts and screenplays. Dramatron interactively generates character descriptions, plot points, location descriptions and dialogue.
Launched in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
Dramatron
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Dramatron
Script writing tool that leverages large language models 🎭
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Dramatron by
Dramatron
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Kory Mathewson
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
Dramatron
is not rated yet. This is Dramatron's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#281
Report