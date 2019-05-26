Dragula for Linux
A free stock images tool on steroids 🦇
#5 Product of the DayToday
Get awesome Unsplash stock images and easily drag-n-drop them anywhere on your screen! You can:
1) Search with keywords
2) Download images
3) Copy links or markdown codes of images you like
4) Drag-and-drop images anywhere on your screen!
Utkarsh TalwarHunter@talwarutkarsh
Dragula is back with a vengeance, and this time it's coming for Linux! 😈 Linux users, we listened to your requests and Dragula is finally available for you guys! Enjoy the awesomeness! 🎉🙌😎
