Get awesome Unsplash stock images and easily drag-n-drop them anywhere on your screen! You can:
1) Search with keywords
2) Download images
3) Copy links or markdown codes of images you like
4) Drag-and-drop images anywhere on your screen!
Sarthak SharmaMaker@sarthaksharma0 · Always finding new problems to solve
Hey 👋🏻 ProductHunt, I'm back! And as I promised, this is my third product. I'm an indie maker and I have decided to release one small, possibly free tool on ProductHunt every month of 2019 📆. My team has been working on this app for a while now, and it's finally here. It lets you find random Unsplash images by searching for keywords, and then you can drag-and-drop the images anywhere on your screen. I hope it will delight you. We're planning to add a lot more features to it very soon. Let me know what you'd like to see added!
Mohini Sharma
@sarthaksharma0 So finally, The product you where bragging about for so long. Dude this is amazing. Using this with Medium will be so cool. Just tried it. Dragula 🦇 + Medium 📝 = ❤️
Utkarsh TalwarHunter@talwarutkarsh
Hey y'all! I'm Utkarsh from Team XenoX, the team behind this product. This app is primarily made for bloggers, devs, and designers. Let us know what you think!
