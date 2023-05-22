Products
Home
→
Product
→
DragGAN
DragGAN
Interactive Point-based Manipulation of Images
Interactive Point-based Manipulation on the Generative Image Manifold. Synthesizing visual content that meets users' needs often requires flexible and precise controllability of the pose, shape, expression, and layout of the generated objects.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Photo editing
by
DragGAN
About this launch
DragGAN
Interactive Point-based Manipulation of Images
DragGAN by
DragGAN
was hunted by
Clara
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Mitesh Parmar
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
DragGAN
is not rated yet. This is DragGAN's first launch.
