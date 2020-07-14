Drag and Drop Email Editor by Vero

Discussion
Hey PH, Chris from Vero here. It’s kind of surprising to me that in 2020 it still feels hard to design and send out a great looking email, with confidence. This has been our most requested feature, ever. We’re really excited about this release: we’ve been helping product and marketing teams automate and scale their messaging for eight years now, and this product release is designed to help teams of all sizes ship high quality messages to their customers, faster. We’ve built this editor from the ground up on top of the popular MJML framework. Early feedback has been super kind, and we believe we’ve built a product that is fast, nimble, powerful and composable — by leveraging an open-source standard in MJML, we believe we’re delivering a solution to a difficult problem. We’re also excited to permanently drop our starting price from $125/month to $49/month with this release. We want every digital and product company to use Vero to send their announcements and product engagement messages from day one! We wrote more about our thinking on this release on our blog: • https://www.getvero.com/resource... • https://www.getvero.com/resource... We’d love your feedback. The team and I are here to answer any questions 🙏😄
