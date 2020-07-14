  1. Home
  2.  → Drag and Drop Email Editor ...

Drag and Drop Email Editor by Vero

Design beautiful emails, faster.

A fresh take on email design. Built from the ground up on the extensible MJML. Enable your team to deliver great looking and highly engaging emails to every device, without writing a line of code.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Chris Hexton
Maker
Hey PH, Chris from Vero here. It’s kind of surprising to me that in 2020 it still feels hard to design and send out a great looking email, with confidence. This has been our most requested feature, ever. We’re really excited about this release: we’ve been helping product and marketing teams automate and scale their messaging for eight years now, and this product release is designed to help teams of all sizes ship high quality messages to their customers, faster. We’ve built this editor from the ground up on top of the popular MJML framework. Early feedback has been super kind, and we believe we’ve built a product that is fast, nimble, powerful and composable — by leveraging an open-source standard in MJML, we believe we’re delivering a solution to a difficult problem. We’re also excited to permanently drop our starting price from $125/month to $49/month with this release. We want every digital and product company to use Vero to send their announcements and product engagement messages from day one! We wrote more about our thinking on this release on our blog: • https://www.getvero.com/resource...https://www.getvero.com/resource... We’d love your feedback. The team and I are here to answer any questions 🙏😄
Upvote (6)Share
Vaibhav Namburi
Looks great! Congrats on the launch! Even though this space is "crowded" its crowded with bad products, you all look like an excellent approach for this Just signed up, all the best!
Upvote (2)Share
Chris Hexton
Maker
@veebuv ✌️ feel free to message/email me (chris@getvero.com) any feedback after you sign up. "...crowded with bad products..." — hopefully we can be the change we seek!
UpvoteShare
willegan
This looks really good, nice work
Upvote (1)Share
Chris Hexton
Maker
@willegan Appreciate it Will.
UpvoteShare
Sean Greenhalgh
Oooh maybe now is the time to change from active campaign!
Upvote (1)Share
Chris Hexton
Maker
We'd love if you'd check us out @seangreenhalgh :)
Upvote (2)Share