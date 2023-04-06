Products
Draftly WordPress Theme

Create The Blog You've Always Wanted With 1 Click

Payment Required
Embed
Draftly is a versatile and intuitive WordPress theme that simplifies web design for professionals and beginners alike. Draftly allows you to effortlessly bring your creative vision to life, no coding required.
Launched in Writing, WordPress, Web Design by
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
was hunted by
Martin
in Writing, WordPress, Web Design. Made by
Martin
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Draftly WordPress Theme's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-