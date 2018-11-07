Drafted Sourcer helps you search your entire company network and get introductions to talent that would otherwise not respond to your InMails
Vinayak RanadeMakerHiring@pseudovirtual · CEO at Drafted
The idea behind Drafted Sourcer is to help you focus on your unique advantage as a company when competing for talent - which is your company network. No other company has that exact same network, which means that you have a leg up. If you can search hundreds of thousands of people in your company network and get 1-click introductions to them with powerful integrations and filters, candidates will respond to the introduction requests from you way more often than they respond to cold InMails from other recruiting teams.
