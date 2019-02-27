Log InSign up
Drafted Intros for Chrome

Warm introductions for candidate sourcing

Drafted Intros for Chrome lets you request an introduction to any candidate in your company's network seamlessly.

✅See who's already in your company network

✅Get an introduction made over email

✅Spend more time talking and less time waiting for a response

Zach RobinsonMaker@zmrobins · Head of Product at Drafted
We built this tool for the power sourcers out there so that you can better increase your outreach efforts with the power of a warm introduction.
