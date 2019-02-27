Drafted Intros for Chrome lets you request an introduction to any candidate in your company's network seamlessly.
✅See who's already in your company network
✅Get an introduction made over email
✅Spend more time talking and less time waiting for a response
Zach RobinsonMaker@zmrobins · Head of Product at Drafted
We built this tool for the power sourcers out there so that you can better increase your outreach efforts with the power of a warm introduction.
