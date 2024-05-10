Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Opal C1
See Opal C1’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Dr. Opal
Dr. Opal
Browser-based firmware updater
Visit
Upvote 14
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An innovative way to update your Opal Tadpole firmware — right in the browser!
Launched in
Hardware
Video cameras
by
Opal C1
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Opal C1
The first professional web camera that helps you look better
24
reviews
410
followers
Follow for updates
Dr. Opal by
Opal C1
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Hardware
,
Video cameras
. Made by
Veeraj Chugh
and
Stefan Sohlstrom
. Featured on May 11th, 2024.
Opal C1
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on December 16th, 2021.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report