DPTH adds adjustable Depth Of Field and 3D photo effect to any image!
It uses AI to predict depth on single image.
From now anyone can get pro looking pictures without dual- (triple-, five or so) camera devices.
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:
Nice technologyCons:
Only for iOS for now
Like the app!Sabitov Farid has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Evgeniy NikolskiyMaker@helionaut · CEO, RoadAR
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 I'm Evgeniy from RoadAR. Super excited to be here and share our new app with you! In developing our crowdsourced HD mapping service we used AI for depth prediction from one single image. Then we moved this AI to smartphones, and the results we got were so inspiring we decided to make a separate app for this particular task - depth prediction from any single image. We call it DPTH, and it can turn your single-camera smartphone into virtually a dual (or more!) camera! Please give it a try and let us know what you think. Your new ideas of how we can process images based on depth data are very welcome. And thanks. =) Forever PRO version will be good forever. But for the next 7 days Product Hunters can take advantage of our Super Early-Bird 70% discount. 👍
Upvote (3)Share·
Sabitov Farid@faridsabitov · Experience Designer
Wow, this is really interesting! 👍
Upvote (1)Share·
Kyle@kraftykyle · Developer || Entrepreneur
This looks really great! When do you plan to release the Android version?
Upvote Share·
Evgeniy NikolskiyMaker@helionaut · CEO, RoadAR
@kraftykyle Hi Kyle! Thank you! We hope to release it within couple weeks, adding 3D photo mode now =)
Upvote Share·
Evgeniy NikolskiyMaker@helionaut · CEO, RoadAR
@kraftykyle Any ideas on new features?
Upvote (1)Share·
Dmitry GordinMaker@gordinmitya · Android+ML developer
@kraftykyle also you're welcome to become beta-tester for Android version https://play.google.com/store/ap...
Upvote Share·