  1. Home
  2.  → DoYouNotes

DoYouNotes

Memorize your notes faster

Web App
Education
SaaS
#2 Product of the DayToday
DoYouNotes helps students memorize their notes faster.
How?
1. upload a PDF file
2. mark the sections to study
3. review the sections (recall/show/hide content, spaced repetition, order by urgency/randomly, self-evaluate)
4. check your progress
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Massimo Cairo
Maker
Coding for passion
Hi! I created DoYouNotes to make it easier for all the students to adopt a more efficient study technique: active recall with spaced repetition. With DoYouNotes, students can apply this technique directly on their own notes, without the need to write flashcards or anything else, potentially saving billions of study hours for the students worldwide! Let me know what you think :)
Share