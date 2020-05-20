Efficient project estimation starts with a proper work breakdown structure. Invite your colleagues, brainstorm, and create the breakdown together. Get started now for free! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iIy1HUOMio
Marcus Yünkes-Baghdassarian
Do you guys intend to add functionality for sharing the estimation summary with customers right from the app?
@marcus_baghdassarian This is a ToDo item in our backlog and will be available soon. Thanks for the feedback!
Hey Hunters 👋 I'm very excited to introduce you the very first version of our product Dowork.ai - a collaborative software estimation platform. Dowork.ai allows you to easily perform project work breakdown, come up with team verified estimates and organize the project timeline all in a single platform. Please start using and sharing your feedback here. You can sign up for free now! Happy to answer any questions you may have!
Hi. Having pre-defined project types for user selection with pre-listed basic feature/task breakdown would be an awesome addition to existing functionality, any plans on this?
@razmik_gevorgyan The mentioned functionality is the next priority item after successful MVP rollout. Stay tuned!
This is a great idea. Is it possible to do budget estimation as well?
@karkhachikyan Yes, definitely. You can manage your staffing, set hourly rates and calculate your project budget.
This is very interesting product! So simple and so needed! What AI do you use in it?
@ashotarzumanyan The AI we're currently working on is going to make suggestions on task breakdown, evaluate your estimation based on your historical data and finally provide insights based on industry benchmarks so you can be competitive when making an offer.
