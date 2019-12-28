  1. Home
  2.  → Downshift

Downshift

Digital self-care coaching for busy people

#5 Product of the DayToday
Self-care coaching text service
- Tri-weekly cognitive-behavioral tips on nutrition, sleep, and stress management
- User ability to ask their own self-care questions and have them answered by certified coaches, all through text message
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jairus Martin
Jairus Martin
Maker
Worldwide rates of obesity, sleep deprivation, and anxiety continue to climb at astounding rates, in part, because consulting with licensed professionals such as dietitians, counselors, and sleep specialists in-person is often too time-consuming or cost-prohibitive. We, at Downshift, are seeking to provide another option to those who desire it.
UpvoteShare
Asma Mohammed
Asma Mohammed
Love the concept of providing simple & free health care tips (in a non-flooded manner). Subscribed!
UpvoteShare