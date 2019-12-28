Downshift
Digital self-care coaching for busy people
Discussion
Jairus Martin
Maker
Worldwide rates of obesity, sleep deprivation, and anxiety continue to climb at astounding rates, in part, because consulting with licensed professionals such as dietitians, counselors, and sleep specialists in-person is often too time-consuming or cost-prohibitive. We, at Downshift, are seeking to provide another option to those who desire it.
Love the concept of providing simple & free health care tips (in a non-flooded manner). Subscribed!
