Dowint is a very simple markdown editor.
Although simple, it has many features.
However, many features should not interfere with your markdown editing.
Downit simply helps your markdown editing.
You can get it and start trial now!
After trial, you can choose $2.5/month or $27/year for subscription.
After trial, you can choose $2.5/month or $27/year for subscription.
Tomohiro Ukawa (TUkawa)Maker@tomohiroukawa · Developer
The editor part is implemented with a simple textarea with kind completion features. It has a distinctive sharing function, and you can choose between limited sharing and public sharering. Both patterns will be published on the website "downit.app".
