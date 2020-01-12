  1. Home
Doublicat

Face swap AI-tool for GIF lovers

#1 Product of the DayToday
Users can make their favorite GIF memes and reactions personal with just one selfie and share them directly to social media and messengers
Why Deepfakes Will Soon Be As Commonplace As Photoshop | Digital TrendsAmid the hype around deepfakes, the simple truth is that this technology isn't going away. In fact, it's going to become as commonplace as Photoshop: We could soon see hyper-targeted ads with our own faces on them. Some companies, in fact, see deepfakes as the future of media.
Discussion
9 Reviews5.0/5
Ivan Altsybieiev
Maker
@chrismessina thanks for hunting us! -- 🖖 Hey Product Hunters! A year ago, the story of our first realistic face swap service, Reflect Step I: Face Swap, started here. Thanks to your support, we were nominated for Golden Kitty Awards in the category AI & Machine Learning, tweeted by Elon Musk (and we didn’t deepfake it), and featured on Mashable and Forbes (the proof we didn’t deepfake Elon Musk). 🙌 You helped us discover there’s an awesome community out there. So we took the next step and created a new product — this time, even more mind-blowing and fun. 🙀 Meet Doublicat — our new face swap AI-tool for GIFs. If you try it and find the meme with your face looks creepily realistic — you’re right. That’s because we don’t simply put a face on top of a pic but create a new image using Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN). 👨‍💻 We called our technology RefaceAI and our researchers keep experimenting and evolving it. Our goal is to develop the world’s best visual content personalization tool — and you can clearly help us with that. 💬 Please share any thoughts and comments below or DM us on Twitter. Likes or dislikes, love or criticism — anything is very welcome.
Danya Kelvich
Super funny! Awesome tool to create personalized gifs for any conversation!
Ivan Altsybieiev
Maker
@dklvch Thanks, dude! 👨‍🎤
Denis Scvortsov
I love it! Such an incredible tool!
Ivan Altsybieiev
Maker
@denis_scvortsov and it's just the beginning! 🚀
Oksana Kelvich
That's amazing! I love it!
Ivan Altsybieiev
Maker
@oksana_kelvich thank you for your feedback 😍
Vitaly Tkach
Real fun, so many gifs, funny tests, cool face swap quality, very entertaining!
Ivan Altsybieiev
Maker
@vitaly_tkach So who's your Sillicon Valley Double? 🤪
