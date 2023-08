Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" A big thank you for your attention. As a solo entrepreneur, your feedback is my biggest opportunity. I opened my roadmap for comments and whatever gets to most attention will be prioritized: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1JplSAksDqK6XVkJR5xB-zYHdTJiIPyVt8FXrzasvQ6s "