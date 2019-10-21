Double Stickers for Chudo

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
17 Reviews
Philipp Batura
Wow! I've been using the app for quite a while, even got my avocado avatar here from the first version. Love the new coupled stickers, will check them out in a bit. Btw, what are your guys' plans for the nearest future? I'm seeing that the messaging functionality is growing. You planning to keep on developing that? @gabrelyanov
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@philippapi Hey! Yep, we're focusing on messaging. Our users love avatars based keyboard. That's why our DAU is growing.
@gabrelyanov That's amazing! You guys seem to have found your niche. Good luck with the growth!
fab app, guys! keep it up!
Interesting idea to use it in messengers!
Looks cool! Going to install it now.
Love your avatars and their resemblance to their originals, will there be an update any time soon ?
Maker
@danila_moiseenkov1 Hey! Yes, we are about to add over 20 new characters soon.