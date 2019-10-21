Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Double Stickers for Chudo

Double Stickers for Chudo

Turn yourself and friends into live emojis.

Gen Z are using emotional representations (emoji, avatars, etc.) more and more in their daily conversations. Chudo's users are sending each other almost twice as many stickers as they do text messages. Meet the app's new feature - coupled stickers!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
17 Reviews5.0/5
Philipp Batura
Philipp Batura
Wow! I've been using the app for quite a while, even got my avocado avatar here from the first version. Love the new coupled stickers, will check them out in a bit. Btw, what are your guys' plans for the nearest future? I'm seeing that the messaging functionality is growing. You planning to keep on developing that? @gabrelyanov
Upvote (1)Share
Ashot Gabrelyanov
Ashot Gabrelyanov
Maker
@philippapi Hey! Yep, we're focusing on messaging. Our users love avatars based keyboard. That's why our DAU is growing.
UpvoteShare
Philipp Batura
Philipp Batura
@gabrelyanov That's amazing! You guys seem to have found your niche. Good luck with the growth!
UpvoteShare
Andrew Lyubimov
Andrew Lyubimov
fab app, guys! keep it up!
Upvote (1)Share
Aydar Galimov
Aydar Galimov
Interesting idea to use it in messengers!
Upvote (1)Share
Kirill Goryunov
Kirill Goryunov
Looks cool! Going to install it now.
Upvote (1)Share
Danila Moiseenkov
Danila Moiseenkov
Love your avatars and their resemblance to their originals, will there be an update any time soon ?
UpvoteShare
Ashot Gabrelyanov
Ashot Gabrelyanov
Maker
@danila_moiseenkov1 Hey! Yes, we are about to add over 20 new characters soon.
UpvoteShare