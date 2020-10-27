discussion
Vladislav Prudnikov
MakerCEO & Product Manager at Sheep Apps
Hey, Product Hunt! We're really glad to present you our new product – dots.io! 🐥 WHAT IS DOTS.IO dots.io is online pixel art game, that's very similar to R Place from Reddit or Pixel Battle from VK. You should draw arts with limited number of pixels (dots) either on common filed, or taking participant in everyday battles. 🤔 HOW BATTLES WORK Every day at 21:00 (GMT+2) new battle is started. At the beginning, you have an option to choose one of two teams, e.g. Cat or Dog. Battle lasts 24 hours and has 12 rounds of 2 hours. In the end of each round AI checks the field and gives each team from 0 to 3 points. We need your feedback, guys! 🙏
