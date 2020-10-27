  1. Home
dots.io

Fight for the best pixel art

dots.io is online pixel art game, that's very similar to R Place from Reddit or Pixel Battle from VK. You should draw arts with limited number of pixels (dots) either on common filed, or taking participant in everyday battles.
discussion
Vladislav Prudnikov
Maker
CEO & Product Manager at Sheep Apps
Hey, Product Hunt! We're really glad to present you our new product – dots.io! 🐥 WHAT IS DOTS.IO dots.io is online pixel art game, that's very similar to R Place from Reddit or Pixel Battle from VK. You should draw arts with limited number of pixels (dots) either on common filed, or taking participant in everyday battles. 🤔 HOW BATTLES WORK Every day at 21:00 (GMT+2) new battle is started. At the beginning, you have an option to choose one of two teams, e.g. Cat or Dog. Battle lasts 24 hours and has 12 rounds of 2 hours. In the end of each round AI checks the field and gives each team from 0 to 3 points. We need your feedback, guys! 🙏
