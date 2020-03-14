  1. Home
  2.  → DOTKey

DOTKey

21st century typing for 21st century devices

Unlike traditional keyboards with their "one size fits... nobody" approach, DOTKey offers a user-friendly experience that adjusts to you instead of forcing you to adjust to it. Welcome to the 21st century.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Frank Jones
Frank Jones
Maker
We created DOTKey so that we could use our touch devices as they were intended. We are happy to offer you the same opportunity!
UpvoteShare