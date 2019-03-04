Create Webpack configuration files quickly in a few clicks! Webpack is a solution for bundling modules and a lot more but it's hard for beginners to set up a project. DotConfig generates the files after choosing the required options. More options coming soon!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ilango RajagopalMakerHiring@rajagopalilango · Maker. Software Engineer, Rocketium
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Ilango, maker of DotConfig. I've worked with Webpack a few times for a few different projects. When I was a beginner, it was hard for me to wrap my head around Webpack. I got the hang of it eventually but Webpack has a lot of options which is hard to keep track of and use it in my projects. So I decided to build DotConfig - a super simple Webpack configuration wizard. DotConfig can generate the configuration files after choosing the required options. This was a weekend project and I decided to launch this with a minimum number of required options. I'll be adding more in the coming weeks!
Upvote (2)Share·