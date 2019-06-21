Ask
Dota Underlords
Dota Underlords
The newest version of Dota from Valve
Hire a crew and destroy your rivals in this new strategy battler set in the world of Dota.
Featured
an hour ago
Dota Underlords feels like a clone of Auto Chess
Valve just released its new Auto Chess game, Dota Underlords, into closed beta. But Underlords doesn't feel like a new game from the makers of Dota 2; it feels like a copy of the already popular Dota Auto Chess mod.
Valve's 'Dota Underlords' open beta launches on Android, iOS and PC
Less than a month after it was announced and just a week after being properly revealed, Dota Underlords is available for play. Valve's take on the popular Dota 2 mod, Dota Auto Chess, is a stategic battle game where players try to dominate the city of White Spire.
