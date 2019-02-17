Meet the Dotgrid.co Dot Grid Notebook 'Black Edition'.
These A5 (148x210mm / 5.8x8.3in) double-o wirebound notebooks have 160 dot grid pages, printed on a very high quality 120gsm black stock. Each notebook comes with a free Uni-ball Signo white pen.
Callum ChapmanMaker@callumchapman · Circlebox Creative
Hey everyone! We have had many enquiries for 'all black' notebooks over the years, and we're pleased to announce that we finally decided to pursue the idea. Skip forward a couple of months, and here we are: Dotgrid.co's 'Black Edition' line. We are starting off with A5 dot grid notebooks to get a feel for popularity, but if all goes well we will start thinking about other wirebound notebooks, as well as staplebound notepads and paper packs. Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback, and please fire any questions my way! They are available to preorder now and will be shipping early March.
