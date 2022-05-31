Products
Dot Go
Dot Go
Connect with things around you
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Dot Go is the first object interaction app. Which means that it not only detects objects but also connects them to actions. These actions could be sounds, vibration or external actions in other apps, websites, and even smart home devices.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Augmented Reality
,
Apple
by
Dot Go
About this launch
Dot Go by
Dot Go
was hunted by
Shruthi Subramanian
in
User Experience
,
Augmented Reality
,
Apple
. Made by
Shruthi Subramanian
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Dot Go
is not rated yet. This is Dot Go's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#25
Weekly rank
#44
